September 6, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford recalls 2 million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Thursday it would recall 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America to address fire and smoke concerns in seat-belt pretensioners.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said it was aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and six in Canada relating to the issue, but was not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition.

The recall covers 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles in North America for driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners. Ford said some front seat belt pretensioners could generate excessive sparks when deployed, resulting possibly in a fire. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

