Ford posts lower third-quarter profit, trims full-year profit outlook

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a lower quarterly profit as it took charges for its global restructuring, and reduced its full-year operating profit forecast due to higher warranty and incentive costs, as well as lower-than-expected sales in China.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker reported a third-quarter net profit of $425 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $991 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. The quarter included $1.5 billion in special charges, mostly for its global restructuring that included the formation of its Indian joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra.

Excluding one-time charges, Ford earned 34 cents a share, above the 26 cents analysts had expected according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in the quarter fell 2% to $37 billion, above the $33.98 billion expected.

Virtually all of Ford’s third-quarter pretax profit came from North America - its most lucrative market - where highly profitable pickup trucks drive margins for the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker and its Detroit rivals, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Ford said on Wednesday it now expects full-year adjusted operating profit in the range of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, compared with $7 billion last year. In July, it had forecast it would increase, ending in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

Ford also said it expects adjusted earnings this year in the range of $1.20 to $1.32 a share. Previously, the high end of its forecast had been $1.35. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Dearborn, Mich. Editing by Matthew Lewis)