Company News
January 23, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pensions, one-time charges push Ford to fourth-quarter loss

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter loss, which it attributed partly to one-time charges, including pension-related costs.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker posted a loss of $116 million or 3 cents a share, down from a net profit of $2.5 billion or 63 cents a share in the same quarter in 2017.

Excluding one-time charges, the company reported a net profit of 30 cents per share, in line with a forecast Ford executives provided last week. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Nick Zieminski)

