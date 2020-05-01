Company News
Ford Chairman's daughter joins board of directors at EV startup Rivian

May 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr’s daughter would immediately join electric vehicle startup Rivian’s board of directors.

Alexandra Ford English, who joined the No. 2 U.S. automaker in 2017, currently serves as the director of corporate strategy at Ford.

Last year, the company invested $500 million in Rivian and said it planned to develop a new vehicle using Rivian’s skateboard platform.

"With Alexandra's experience in mobility and self-driving services, she will bring a unique perspective to Rivian's board," Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said in a statement here (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

