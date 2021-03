FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. displays a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will idle production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck at a plant in Michigan through Sunday due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Ford said the latest action is part of its prior forecast the chip shortage could shave $1 billion to $2.5 billion off its 2021 profits.