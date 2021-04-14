Ford outlines further production cuts due to global chip shortage

DETROIT, April 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday outlined another series of plant shutdowns due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker did not outline how many vehicles would be lost in the latest actions, and reiterated it intends to provide an update of the financial impact of the chip shortage at its quarterly earnings on April 28.

Ford previously said it expected the chip shortage to cost between $1 billion and $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Chris Reese)