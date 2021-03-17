Turkey's Ford Otosan shares extend gains after investment

FILE PHOTO: Ford Tourneo Courier light commercial vehicles are pictured at the Ford Otosan Yenikoy car plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Ford Otosan, the Turkish joint venture of Ford Motor Co, jumped 10% on Wednesday and extended gains from a day earlier when it announced a 1.39 billion euro ($1.65 billion) investment over the next five years.

The stock traded at 229.20 lira in Istanbul at 0738 GMT.

Ford said the next version of its Transit van for the European market will go into production in Turkey in 2023 and include fully electric and hybrid variants along with the combustion-engined version.

Ford Otosan, jointly owned by the No. 2 U.S. automaker and Turkey’s largest conglomerate Koc Holding, will also make a one-tonne commercial vehicle for Volkswagen AG as part of an alliance between Ford and the German carmaker.