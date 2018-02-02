FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 12:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford loses one ruling in appeals over hybrid car patents

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived one claim against Ford Motor Co in the automaker’s complex dispute with a company that holds patents related to hybrid vehicles.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued two decisions concerning three patents belonging to Paice LLC and Abell Foundation Inc, a Baltimore philanthropic organization and investor in Paice. Both decisions covered one of the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DWBJYI

