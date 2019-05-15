Ford recalling 270,000 cars in North America that could roll away

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling 270,000 Ford Fusion cars in North America that could roll away.

The automaker said the recall covers Fusion cars from the 2013 through 2016 model year that have a shifter cable that may detach from the transmission allowing a driver to remove the ignition key when the vehicle is not in park.

Ford is aware of three reports of property damage and one injury report potentially related to the issue. Ford said owners should always use the parking brake and will be notified when a fix is available. (Reporting by David Shepardson)