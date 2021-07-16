Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America.

The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)