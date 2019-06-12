Company News
June 12, 2019 / 2:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ford recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for suspension issue

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling 1.2 million Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States for a potential suspension defect that could lead to a reduction in steering control.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2011-2017 model year Explorers because they could experience a fractured rear suspension toe link that could increase the risk of a crash. Ford said one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke but it not aware of any reports of injury. The automaker said in a securities filing it will spend $180 million to address the issue.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below