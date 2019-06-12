Ford recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for suspension issue

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling 1.2 million Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States for a potential suspension defect that could lead to a reduction in steering control.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2011-2017 model year Explorers because they could experience a fractured rear suspension toe link that could increase the risk of a crash. Ford said one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke but it not aware of any reports of injury. The automaker said in a securities filing it will spend $180 million to address the issue.