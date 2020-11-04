Ford recalls 375,000 Explorer SUVs over part tied to 13 crashes

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a possible fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after a prior recall was completed. Ford said it is aware of reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.