October 25, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million vehicles for engine stall issue

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Thursday it will recall nearly 1.5 million cars in North America to address a faulty part that could lead to engine stalls.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it is calling back 2012 through 2018 model year Ford Focus cars with 2.0-liter GDI and 2.0-liter GTDI engines for a malfunctioning valve that could result in inaccurate fuel level readings and potentially engine stalls or an inability to restart the vehicle. Ford said it is not aware of any crashes as a result of this condition but said owners should maintain at least a half tank of fuel until the recall is completed. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

