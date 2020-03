BUCHAREST, March 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s Romania plant will send about 6,000 workers on paid leave from March 19 until April 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic, trade union leader Maria Manea was quoted as saying by news agency Mediafax.

A company spokesperson said no official comment has yet been made.

Romania, which recorded 184 infections of the coronavirus but no deaths so far, declared a state of emergency on Monday. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Louise Heavens)