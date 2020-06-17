Westlaw News
June 17, 2020 / 6:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford settles two-thirds of Fiesta, Focus transmission lawsuits in MDL

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Ford Motor Co has resolved nearly two-thirds of the cases in U.S. multi-district litigation by drivers who sought damages because of allegedly defective transmissions in their Fiesta and Focus cars over several model years.

In a Tuesday filing in Los Angeles federal court, lawyers for Ford and the drivers said they had resolved approximately 760, or 65%, of the 1,175 cases in the MDL, with a final settlement yet to be completed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YFveRo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below