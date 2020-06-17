Ford settles two-thirds of Fiesta, Focus transmission lawsuits in MDL

Ford Motor Co has resolved nearly two-thirds of the cases in U.S. multi-district litigation by drivers who sought damages because of allegedly defective transmissions in their Fiesta and Focus cars over several model years.

In a Tuesday filing in Los Angeles federal court, lawyers for Ford and the drivers said they had resolved approximately 760, or 65%, of the 1,175 cases in the MDL, with a final settlement yet to be completed.

