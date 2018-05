May 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is working with a key supplier to shift some F-150 truck parts production from Michigan to Ontario after a May 2 fire caused Ford to halt production of its fullsize pickups, according to sources.

The supplier, Meridian Magnesium Products, said it is “working with the customers” to move some of its tooling to a plant in Strathroy, Ontario, in a letter posted on an internal employee website. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)