Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage

DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said production of F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks at two U.S. factories is halted because of a fire at a supplier plant that produces parts for the trucks.

Production of F-150 pickups at a third Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich. could be idled Wednesday or Thursday, people familiar with the situation said. A Ford spokeswoman said on Wednesday the automaker is working very closely with the supplier to get production re-started. (Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)