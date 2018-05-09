FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:31 PM / in 3 hours

Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage

Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said production of F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks at two U.S. factories is halted because of a fire at a supplier plant that produces parts for the trucks.

Production of F-150 pickups at a third Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich. could be idled Wednesday or Thursday, people familiar with the situation said. A Ford spokeswoman said on Wednesday the automaker is working very closely with the supplier to get production re-started. (Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

