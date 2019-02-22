No ‘recycling’ stale foreclosure notices, Penn. top court chides lenders

A state law that requires residential lenders to notify the borrower 30 days before filing any residential foreclosure action applies separately to every such lawsuit, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania held on Wednesday.

The decision reverses an appellate ruling for JPMorgan Chase Bank and its assignee, Great Ajax Operating Partnership, which had relied on a notice that Chase Bank had sent to borrower James Taggart for an action it had filed three years earlier, but failed to pursue.

