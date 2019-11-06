Russian pharma can’t sue Roche, Genentech for antitrust violations, 2nd Circuit affirms

Roche, its Genentech subsidiary and an independent Russian distributor cannot be sued in the United States for actions they allegedly took in Russia in order to block a competitor there from entering the U.S. market for biosimilar cancer-treatment drugs, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Russian pharmaceutical company Biocad JSC’s argument that federal and state antitrust laws are broad enough to cover foreign conduct that is ultimately intended to affect U.S. imports.

