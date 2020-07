July 15 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm ForeScout Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Advent International for about $1.43 billion.

Under a revised deal, Advent has offered $29 per ForeScout share, a premium of 15.9% to the stock’s Tuesday close. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)