April 20, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Foresight Solar Fund buys five solar assets in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) -

* Foresight Solar Fund Limited said on Friday it has bought a portfolio of five operational solar parks in Britain with an installed capacity of 53.3 megawatts (MW)

* The acquisition cost is 36.6 million pounds ($51.5 million)

* The deal also includes a small onshore wind asset which will be held in the portfolio until it can be sold, the company said in a statement

* Following this acquisition, the fund consists of 27 solar assets with an installed capacity of around 674 MW, including three Australian assets currently under construction (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

