Brookfield to buy Forest City Realty Trust in deal valued at $11.4 bln

July 31 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Forest City Realty Trust Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at $11.4 billion, including debt.

Brookfield will pay $25.35 in cash for each Forest City share. The offer represents a premium of about 10 percent to Forest City’s Monday close of $23.02. Forest City’s portfolio includes office space, life science assets, retail space and multifamily units, as well as large-scale projects in New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)