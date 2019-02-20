REFILE-Amundi's FX head adds to Swedish crown position after selloff

(Refiles to tweak headline, fix typo in third paragraph)

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s currency looks cheap and Amundi Asset Management has added to its bet on the crown rallying after this week’s inflation-induced selloff, the head of global FX at Europe’s inflbiggest asset manager said on Wednesday.

“It (the crown) is one of the cheapest currencies out there,” said Andreas Koenig, adding that Tuesday’s reaction to weak inflation data was overdone because “a lot of seasonal and one-off effects” has led to the drop in January’s numbers.

Economic sentiment forecasts for Sweden are also very low, he said, suggesting room for positive surprises.

Koenig reckons the crown, which on Tuesday slumped to a 5-1/2 month low against the euro and its weakest since 2016 versus the dollar, should recover from here. He is targeting a price of 10.20 crowns per euro from current levels of 10.56.

Koenig is also holding a short Chinese yuan position, believing that weakness in China’s economy will more than offset any positive impact should trade talks with the United States end successfully.

The offshore yuan is ctly trading at three-week highs of 6.72 and Koenig thinks it will weaken from here but not below 7 yuan per dollar.

“In an economy which is slowing and while the central bank is adding stimulus, I can’t see the currency appreciating,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao)