TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro slipped on Friday after Catalonian election results indicated a victory for separatists, in a blow to Madrid.

With 96 percent of ballots counted in a vote to elect Catalonia’s regional parliament, separatist parties are seen winning 70 seats out of 135.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1837 after dipping as low as $1.1817. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)