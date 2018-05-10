Trader indicted in U.S. over currency rigging

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unveiled an indictment accusing a foreign exchange trader in New York of conspiring to rig currency prices.

Akshay Aiyer allegedly conspired from at least October 2010 to July 2013 to eliminate competition by fixing prices of and rigging bids for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies, according to the indictment filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)