POLL-Czech crown spurred by rate hikes, forint to lag

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown will gain 2% in the coming year due to a steady diet of interest rate hikes while the Polish zloty should appreciate a similar amount as an economic recovery supports central Europe’s currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Hungary’s forint, despite the country’s central bank becoming the first in the European Union to raise rates last week, was forecast to move only slightly higher over the coming 12 months, with questions over the tightening path ahead.

In the poll, analysts saw the crown staying on a gradual firming path, reaching 25.00 to the euro in the next 12 months, or a 2.0% rise from Wednesday’s closing level, according to the median forecast. Last month’s poll forecast the crown at 25.20 at the one-year horizon.

The stronger outlook comes after the Czech National Bank followed its Hungarian counterpart and raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% on June 23.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said hikes at upcoming meetings were possible. Rate markets have priced in as many as three more increases this year.

“The crown is really being driven by the outlook for rate hikes,” Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil said.

Central Europe has got the COVID-19 pandemic under control during the second quarter and vaccinations are largely on the rise.

Their currencies, though, are still well off levels seen before the pandemic hit in early 2020. The crown traded around 24.7 to the euro before the market fell and the forint was around 334 per euro then.

The July poll forecast the forint, which traded at 351.2 at Wednesday’s close, to rise 0.3% to 350 in the next 12 months.

Analysts have said much of the policy tightening flagged or delivered by the Hungarian central bank in June was already priced in while it was still not clear to what extent the bank aimed to boost rates, dragging on its outlook for now.

In Poland, the central bank has so far not rushed to tighten policy amid an inflation spike seen around the region but economic gains will help it firm steadily.

After easing since the last poll a month ago in June, the zloty was forecast to rise 2.1% to 4.43 per euro, a touch weaker than a 12-month forecast of 4.42 previously.

Romania’s leu was seen a tad stronger in one year than previous forecasts, but was still expected to weaken in that time. The median forecast saw a 0.5% fall to 4.95 per euro, with budget concerns continuing to weigh on the currency.