POLL-Zloty, crown to gain in next year, forint rally to cool

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and Czech crown will rise the most among their peers over the next year as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll found, while an early leap in Hungary’s forint to start 2021 may have run out of room.

Analysts saw the zloty and crown on an appreciation path this year even after each gained 1.5% to begin 2021. According to the poll, the zloty should gain around 2% to 4.40 to the euro in next 12 months.

The crown, bolstered by expectations the Czech central bank could begin raising interest rates later in 2021, was seen gaining 1.4% to 25.50.

But the forint was forecast to be barely moved from Wednesday’s closing level, at 355.00 to the euro. The forint, up 2% in 2021, was already stronger than a previous 12-month forecast of 356.00 produced in a Jan. 8 poll.

Gergely Suppan, an analyst at Takarekbank, said larger-than-warranted losses last year - which reached over 8% - have prompted a correction. Hungary has also sought to get ahead of others in the European Union with its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, adding support.

“There is really no reason for the forint to weaken at the moment. Using the Russian and Chinese vaccines could help vaccinate Hungarians faster than elsewhere in the region, and opening up the country sooner will help the forint,” he said.

Other countries in Europe have so far struggled rolling out vaccines although economic growth is seen staying on track.

Hungary could grow more than 5% in 2021, a senior economic government aide has said, while Poland should recover by more than 3%, according to the central bank. The Czech central bank forecasts 2.2% growth this year.

In the poll, the zloty and crown were seen hovering in the coming months before gaining. In the zloty’s case, markets are wary of intervention after the central bank reiterated on Wednesday it could step in to weaken the zloty as it did at the end of 2020.

The Czech central bank (CNB) has been the most hawkish among rate setters in central Europe. A Reuters poll this week saw a Czech rate hike coming in the fourth quarter.

“(Fourth-quarter) GDP surprised positively, supporting the hawkish outlook for the CNB’s policy. This, together with the so far export-led recovery, supports (the crown),” Citi said in a report.

In Romania, the leu was forecast to weaken 1.5% over the next 12 months to 4.95 to the euro, with high fiscal deficit concerns still weighing.

