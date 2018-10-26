FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

London forex traders found not guilty in U.S. rigging case

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Three former London-based currency traders were found not guilty on Friday of U.S. charges that they schemed to rig benchmark exchange rates, the latest criminal convictions to emerge from a U.S. probe into the multitrillion-dollar foreign exchange market.

Chris Ashton, Rohan Ramchandani and Richard Usher, who worked at Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, respectively, were acquitted of all charges by a jury in Manhattan federal court after a trial of conspiring to violate the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

