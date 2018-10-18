FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

FX turnover fall slightly in September - CLS

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daily currency trading volumes slipped 1.2 percent in September versus the same month last year, totalling $1.729 trillion, CLS data showed on Thursday.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said in a statement that the average daily traded volume of currencies submitted to it fell slightly to $1.729 trillion in September from $1.750 trillion last year.

Average daily volumes did rise 7.7 percent in September from August, a traditionally quieter month in currency markets, CLS said.

Rising volatility helped fuel double-digit growth to record volumes in the first half of 2018, but trading platforms have since reported slower growth in turnover. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

