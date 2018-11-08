Financials
FX volumes rise 5.8 pct year-on-year in October - CLS

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Daily currency trading volumes rose 5.8 percent in October versus the same month last year, totalling $1.71 trillion, CLS data showed on Thursday, as volatility in foreign exchange markets picked up.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said in a statement that the average daily traded volume of currencies submitted to it rose from $1.616 trillion in October 2017.

Both swap and spot volumes rose versus a year earlier while turnover in currency forwards declined, CLS said.

October saw a large selloff in global equity markets after investors - including in foreign exchange - worried about the spectre of an economic slowdown and the end of a long bull market run. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Tom Finn)

