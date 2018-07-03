FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 3, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FX spot trading volumes rise 15 pct in June - NEX Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of foreign exchange rose 15 percent in June from a year earlier, NEX Group said in a statement on Tuesday, continuing a strong run for electronic trading platforms in currency markets this year.

NEX, which runs one of the largest FX trading platforms, said average daily traded volumes topped $95.8 billion, up from $83.3 billion in June 2017. However, volumes in June of this year fell 5 percent from May.

In the 12 months to end-June, NEX said spot volumes were up 9 percent on a year earlier.

Other trading platforms including CLS and Thomson Reuters , the parent company of Reuters News, have also reported a big rise in trading volumes for 2018 as volatility picked up from multi-year lows, encouraging companies and speculators to trade more currencies.

In other markets, European repo volumes jumped 22 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, NEX said, while U.S. repo volumes edged upwards and trading of U.S. Treasuries dropped by 6 percent. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.