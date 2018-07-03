FX spot trading volumes rise 15 pct in June - NEX Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of foreign exchange rose 15 percent in June from a year earlier, NEX Group said in a statement on Tuesday, continuing a strong run for electronic trading platforms in currency markets this year.

NEX, which runs one of the largest FX trading platforms, said average daily traded volumes topped $95.8 billion, up from $83.3 billion in June 2017. However, volumes in June of this year fell 5 percent from May.

In the 12 months to end-June, NEX said spot volumes were up 9 percent on a year earlier.

Other trading platforms including CLS and Thomson Reuters , the parent company of Reuters News, have also reported a big rise in trading volumes for 2018 as volatility picked up from multi-year lows, encouraging companies and speculators to trade more currencies.

In other markets, European repo volumes jumped 22 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, NEX said, while U.S. repo volumes edged upwards and trading of U.S. Treasuries dropped by 6 percent. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, editing by David Evans)