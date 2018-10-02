FX trading volumes drop 12 pct in September vs last year - NEX Group

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of currencies in September fell 12 percent compared to the previous year, NEX Group said on Tuesday, after an uptick in tensions over global trade that rattled forex markets.

NEX, which runs one of the largest FX trading platforms, said average daily traded volumes fell to $86.1 billion in September from $97.4 billion in 2017.

The volumes are only for cash market trading.

Electronic trading platforms enjoyed a surge in currency volumes to record highs earlier this year, although the growth appears to have slowed considerably over the summer.

NEX said trading in other asset classes such as U.S. Treasuries, U.S. repo and European repo rose between four and ten percent in September versus a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Finn)