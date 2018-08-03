FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 9:10 AM / in 38 minutes

FX trading volumes flat in July vs last year - NEX Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of currencies in July remained broadly flat compared to the previous year, NEX Group said on Friday, despite an uptick in tensions over global trade that rattled forex markets.

NEX, which runs one of the largest FX trading platforms, said average daily traded volumes rose to $81.9 billion in July from $81.6 billion in 2017.

The volumes are only for cash market trading.

Electronic trading platforms enjoyed a surge in currency volumes to record highs earlier this year, although the growth appears to have slowed considerably in July.

NEX said trading in other asset classes such as U.S. Treasuries, U.S. repo and European repo rose between one and 15 percent in July versus a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Finn Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

