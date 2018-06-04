FX trading volumes surge 25 pct in May - NEX Group

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of currencies jumped by a quarter in May from a year earlier, NEX Group said on Monday, as a surge in the U.S. dollar, a sell-off in some emerging markets and more euro zone political turmoil triggered increased trading.

NEX, which runs one of the largest FX trading platforms, said average daily traded volumes rose to $101.3 billion in May from $81.3 billion in 2017. FX volumes in May were also up 21 percent from April.

Other trading platforms including CLS and Thomson Reuters , the parent company of Reuters News, have also reported a big rise in currency trading volumes in 2018 as volatility picked up from multi-year lows.

The volumes are only for cash market trading.

NEX said trading in other asset classes such as U.S. Treasuries, U.S. repo and European repo rose between 5 and 15 percent in May versus a year earlier. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)