May 16, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Currency trading volumes jump 17.2 pct in April - CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Currency trading volumes jumped 17.2 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, data from CLS showed on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the year for foreign exchange trading platforms.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said in a statement that average daily traded volume submitted to it topped $1.777 trillion in April, up from $1.516 trillion in 2017.

Volumes, however, fell 4.2 percent from March of this year as a rise in currency price volatility reversed.

Foreign exchange trading platforms are reporting record volumes in 2018 after an increase in volatility and as regulatory changes drive more investors onto their platforms. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes Editing by Hugh Lawson)

