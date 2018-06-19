FX trading volumes rise 16 pct in May - CLS

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Currency trading volumes rose 16 percent in May versus a year earlier, data from CLS showed on Tuesday, though monthly volumes were flat against April’s despite more foreign exchange volatility.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange market, said in a statement that average daily traded volume submitted to it hit $1.793 trillion in May, up from $1.547 trillion in the same month in 2017.

May’s volumes compared with $1.779 trillion in April.

Foreign exchange trading platforms are reporting record volumes in 2018 after an increase in market volatility encourages investors to trade more and as regulatory changes drive more buying and selling onto their platforms.

Thomson Reuters reported a 23 percent rise in FX volumes on its platforms in May, while NEX Group saw a 25 percent increase.