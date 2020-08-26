Former Cisco employee pleads guilty in San Jose to disrupting network

A former employee of Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday pleaded guilty in San Jose federal court to intentionally accessing the company’s network in 2018, leading to the shut down of over 16,000 WebEx Teams accounts, federal prosecutors said.

The San Jose, California man admitted to accessing Cisco’s cloud infrastructure, which was hosted by Amazon Web Services, without authorization and deploying a code that deleted hundreds of “virtual machines” from the WebEx application, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

