Australia's Fortescue cuts annual iron ore shipments guidance after cyclone

April 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported on Thursday flat third-quarter iron ore shipments and cut its annual shipments forecast because of disruptions caused by a tropical cyclone.

The world’s no. 4 miner of the steelmaking commodity cut its fiscal 2019 shipments estimate to 165 million-170 million tonnes of iron ore, down from 165 million-173 million tonnes.

Fortescue shipped 38.3 million tonnes in the quarter to March 31, compared with 38.7 million tonnes in the same period last year. That was higher than an average of estimates of 36.5 million tonnes by Goldman Sachs and UBS.