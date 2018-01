Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4-percent decline in second-quarter iron ore shipments, in line with analyst estimates.

The world’s fourth-largest producer of iron ore said shipments fell to 40.5 million tonnes in the three months ended Dec. 31 versus 42.2 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

UBS had forecast a figure of about 40.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)