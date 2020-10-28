Fortescue Metals quarterly iron ore shipments jump 5% on strong China demand

FILE PHOTO: An autonomous truck readies to pick up a load of iron ore at Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Chichester Hub, in the Pilbara region, located southeast of the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, November 29, 2018.REUTERS/Melanie Burton

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd posted a 5% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, as demand in China for the steelmaking ingredient remained robust.

Despite a coronavirus-induced slump in demand for most commodities this year, iron ore prices have remained buoyant as China, the world’s top metals user, ramped up infrastructure spending to counter the economic shock from curbs to contain the virus.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said its ore fetched $105.77 per dry metric tonne (dmt) in the quarter, compared to $85 per dmt a year earlier.

Improving conditions in China have also helped larger peer BHP report higher iron ore output, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases elsewhere had led miner Rio Tinto to warn that global economic growth was still at risk.

However, Fortescue struck an upbeat tone and said it was “well-positioned” to meet its full-year iron ore shipment forecast of 175 million tonnes to 180 million tonnes (Mt).

The Perth-based miner shipped 44.3 Mt of the steel-making material in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 42.2 Mt a year earlier, and in line with UBS estimates of 44.1 Mt.