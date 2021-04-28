UPDATE 1-Fortescue third-quarter shipments flat as weather issues weigh

(Adds details on results, forecast, background)

April 29 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments, joining bigger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP in flagging a hit to performance from wet weather in Australia.

Torrential rains lashed across the country earlier this year, with the east coast suffering the worst flooding in half a century.

That has offset benefits for Australian miners from rising Chinese demand, as the world’s second-largest economy expands briskly after last year’s coronavirus-induced slump.

Fortescue said higher production from its recently commissioned Eliwana mine softened the impact of significant rainfall across its operations in Australia’s Pilbara region.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 42.3 million tonnes (Mt) of the steelmaking ingredient in the three months to March 31, on par with a year earlier but beating an RBC estimate of 41.5 Mt.

It maintained its forecast for 2021 shipments between 178 Mt and 182 Mt, but raised its capital expenditure outlook to between $3.50 billion and $3.70 billion from a prior view of $3 billion to $3.4 billion.

Last week, Rio and BHP reported lower quarterly output, partly due to above-average wet weather. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)