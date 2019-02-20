UPDATE 2-Australia's Fortescue wins higher iron ore prices, shares hit 2-year high

(Adds analyst comments, detail, updates shares)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group reported a lower half-year profit on Wednesday, but blew past estimates as it reaped higher prices for its iron ore, pushing its shares to a two-year high.

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner rewarded shareholders by nearly tripling its interim dividend to A$0.30 a share, including a special dividend, reflecting confidence in its outlook given expectations for strong iron ore prices.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 came in at $644 million, down from $681 million a year ago, but handily beat the market consensus around $546 million.

“A good solid set of numbers and we definitely like the results,” said analyst David Coates of Bell Potter in Sydney.

Shares in FMG jumped as much as 7.6 percent to $A6.83, the highest since March 2017.

“The half year results demonstrate Fortescue’s continued ability to generate strong cashflows from its highly efficient Pilbara operations,” the company said in a statement.

Fortescue paid a A$0.19 a share interim dividend, up from A$0.11 a share last year, as well as special dividend of A$0.11 per share.

RBC said in a report Fortescue maintained a strong balance sheet.

“As such, we believe any continuation of elevated iron ore prices could translate into additional returns to shareholders,” it said, maintaining a Sector Perform rating.

A deadly mine disaster in Brazil that has curtailed Vale SA’s production is expected to prompt buyers to take more Australian iron ore, underlying a solid outlook for Fortescue for the remainder of the financial year.

The miner said it realised $47 a tonne for its iron ore in the December half, up from $40 a tonne in the previous half. Chinese steel mills have turned to Fortescue’s lower grade and mid grade iron ore as their steel margins have tightened.