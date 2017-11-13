FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue Metals ends power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp
November 13, 2017 / 4:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fortescue Metals ends power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Monday it has terminated a power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp for its Port Hedland operations in Western Australia.

The miner said in a statement it was not satisfied that TransAlta’s obligations under the South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement have been met. Talks with TransAlta had failed to reach a satisfactory outcome, it said.

Fortescue added that it continues to obtain full power from other suppliers for its Port Hedland operations. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Richard Pullin)

