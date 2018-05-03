Fortinet quarterly profit surges

May 3 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc said on Thursday quarterly profit surged, as the cybersecurity company benefited from higher demand for its security products and services business.

Net income rose to $41.6 million or 24 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10.7 million or 6 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose to $399 million from $340.6 million.

The company had restructuring charges of $430,000 in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)