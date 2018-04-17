Fosun offers to invest up to $350 mln in India's Fortis Healthcare

April 17 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd , the target of two rival takeover bids, has received an unsolicited offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International for an investment of up to $350 million.

The offer is valued at 156 rupees ($2.38) per Fortis share, Fortis said on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and India’s Manipal Health Enterprises Private Ltd are seeking to acquire Fortis. ($1 = 65.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)