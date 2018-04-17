FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 17, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fosun offers to invest up to $350 mln in India's Fortis Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd , the target of two rival takeover bids, has received an unsolicited offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International for an investment of up to $350 million.

The offer is valued at 156 rupees ($2.38) per Fortis share, Fortis said on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and India’s Manipal Health Enterprises Private Ltd are seeking to acquire Fortis. ($1 = 65.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.