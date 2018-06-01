UPDATE 1-Fortis weighs offers from Manipal, IHH in new bidding round

(Adds context and background)

June 1 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare said on Friday its board would look at a new round of bids from four local and international parties, after shareholders opposed a previous board decision last month to accept an offer from a consortium.

Fortis became the target of a bidding war last month by suitors seeking to get a share of a boom in India’s private healthcare market.

Fortis had accepted a proposed 18 billion rupees offer from the Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office consortium.

The new process is expected to settle the prolonged takeover battle for the cash-strapped hospitals operator - among India’s largest.

Its board received bids from "various interested parties" on Thursday, Fortis said in a statement bit.ly/2J0FIWo. It has decided to consider offers from the Hero-Burman group, a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and the private equity firm TPG, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd and Radiant Life Care Private Ltd.

Fortis shareholders voted to remove four members of the company’s board following the bid by Hero-Burman group. Some shareholders had opposed that offer.

The new Fortis board will consider the new bids.

Binding bids under the new process need to be submitted by June 14, Fortis has said. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jane Merriman)