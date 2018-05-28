FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 28, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

India's Fortis Healthcare says consortium agrees to re-open bidding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it had received a letter of consent from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman family Office to re-open the bidding process, weeks after its board accepted the consortium’s investment offer.

The consortium had offered to invest 18 billion rupees ($266.9 million) in the company. Fortis has been in the middle of a five-way bidding war with local and international suitors wanting to invest in the firm or buy it. ($1 = 67.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.