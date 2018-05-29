FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:21 AM / in an hour

India's Fortis Healthcare starts fresh bidding process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday decided to initiate a fresh bidding process, after the board’s previous choice of the investment offer in the bidding war did not appeal to shareholders.

Three bidders - a consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, a consortium of TPG and Manipal Health Enterprises, and Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd - have been invited to participate in the process.

The invited bidders, should submit their interest by May 31, Fortis said here on Tuesday. It also invited other parties to submit their expression of interest. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
