India's Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for latest bidding round

June 29 (Reuters) - India's Fortis Healthcare on Thursday extended here the date to submit binding bids for the cash-strapped hospital chain to July 3, the second time since it said it would start a fresh round of bidding.

The company said earlier this month it would look at a new round of bids from four local and international parties, after shareholders opposed an earlier decision to accept the Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office consortium’s offer worth 18 billion rupees ($262.52 million).

Fortis is also weighing offers from a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and private equity firm TPG, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and Radiant Life Care Private Ltd.